EBA calls for creation in Ukraine of special forbidden zone, humanitarian corridor for ships to unblock trade

The European Business Association (EBA) called on the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and the Foreign Minister to initiate a country's appeal to the UN regarding the possibility of creating a special forbidden zone in order to counter the blocking of Ukrainian trade by Russia.

The EBA pointed out in a press release that such a zone would not be subject to the sovereignty of Ukraine or the Russian Federation and, if approved, this zone could provide for a temporary ban on the use of airspace and the suspension of navigation, in addition to separately defined routes and sea lanes, until a complete cessation of the war with Russia.

"To create such a zone, the UN Security Council could provide for the involvement of air, sea or land forces of the UN member states," the association believes.

The EBA considers the issue of resuming navigation through the seaports of Ukraine urgent. This would allow unblocking the export process and gradually restoring the country's economy.

"So, for the export of products on ships that have been blocked in Ukrainian ports since February 24, humanitarian corridors are needed," the association said.

Currently, according to EBA member companies, about 85 foreign vessels need to be removed from the Ukrainian ports of the Black and Azov Seas.

"Unfortunately, only the decision of the authorities is not enough for this. Business believes that the active participation of the UN, the countries of the Black Sea basin, and, if necessary, other countries of the world, can help get closer to solving this problem, create humanitarian corridors there, and also contribute to the clearance of anti-ship mines in the Black Sea," the press release emphasizes.

Otherwise, in the northwestern region of the Black Sea and in the Sea of Azov, there is a high threat of creating a danger to navigation for a sufficiently long period, the EBA fears. For example, ships sunk as a result of hostilities at berths or in the waters of seaports will exclude safe passage through the sea waterways to Ukrainian ports, complicate staying at anchor and become an obstacle to the use of berths, and can also cause significant environmental damage, the EBA explained.