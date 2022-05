Ukraine no longer responsible for transit through occupied territories, Gazprom may change entry point to save 1/3 of transit – Naftogaz head

Gazprom has been duly notified that Ukraine is no longer responsible for gas transit through territories occupied by Russia, NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy head Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"Currently it is about 1/3 of the total transit volume. Gazprom can move this volume to another interconnection point with Ukraine," he said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.