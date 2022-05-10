Average receipt of EVA online store up by 2.5 times compared to pre-war period

An average receipt of the EVA online store has grown by 2.5 times compared to the pre-war period, EVA co-owner Ruslan Shostak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have two large e-com warehouses in Lviv and Brovary [Kyiv region]. In the first month of the war, when hostilities were going on near the capital, we closed our warehouse in Brovary, which served online, and the goods were transported to Lviv. The problems were significant, but a month later we were able to stabilize the situation and today it works online. Today it is 6% of the offline volume," Shostak said.

He noted that there is a gradual recovery in demand: now it has reached about 40% of the pre-war number of orders. At the same time, orders on EVA.UA have become more extensive, due to this, an average receipt has grown significantly, up by 150% compared to the pre-war period.

RUSH LLC (Dnipro) was founded in 2002. It has 52 own brands, which are represented by household goods, perfumes, cosmetics, costume jewelry, personal care products, accessories, underwear and children's goods. The staff of the chain has about 14,000 people. It manages a chain of more than 1,100 EVA perfume and cosmetic stores in Ukraine.