NBU proposes raising war bonds rates

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reaffirms its position on the direct financing of only critical budget expenditures and proposes that the Ministry of Finance raise rates on war bonds in order to increase the market attractiveness of securities and attract significant free liquidity from banks.

"An important task today is to intensify market attraction through the placement of government bonds by the Ministry of Finance, including at the expense of the banking system. In particular, this can be facilitated by an increase in bond rates by the Ministry of Finance to more attractive levels for their buyers," the NBU website says about an additional direct purchase of government bonds for UAH 30 billion on May 8.

According to the central bank, the current and projected inflation rate remains an important benchmark for such levels, which, according to the estimates of NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko, will increase to 15.9% in April from 13.7% in March.

"Activation of market borrowings will minimize risks for the fiscal sector and maintain macro-financial stability and confidence in the NBU," the release says.

Last week, in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko spoke about the search for a compromise with the NBU to attract excess liquidity from banks.

"This situation worries me as the minister of finance. Entering a bond auction, I cannot take this liquidity from banks. Banks are reluctant to lend for a year at 11% when they can lend for a short period at 9%. It is easier for them to invest money in deposit certificates," he explained.

In April, the Ministry of Finance managed to attract about UAH 30 billion at market auctions for the placement of war bonds for a period of 3 to 14 months at rates from 9.5% to 11% per annum, and the NBU directly bought another UAH 50 billion of war bonds. At the same time, the National Bank places overnight deposit certificates at 9% per annum, and in April the volume of their purchases by banks increased from UAH 140 billion to UAH 180 billion.