EVA and Varus co-owner: Equipment warehouse in Dnipro destroyed by missile attack, damage exceeds UAH 100 mln

As a result of enemy shelling, an equipment warehouse in Dnipro and a refrigeration complex in Brovary (Kyiv region) were destroyed, the damage amounted to more than UAH 100 million, co-owner of EVA and Varus networks Ruslan Shostak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"In Kyiv, a missile attack was carried out on Varus logistics warehouses ... We lost a refrigerated warehouse in Brovary, where there were dairy and frozen products. In Dnipro, our equipment warehouse with an area of 7,000 square meters was destroyed as a result of a missile attack. This is a loss of UAH 100 million for the equipment plus the building itself," the businessman said.

According to him, the destroyed refrigerated warehouses were moved to new premises in Kyiv region. In addition, they managed to remove the EVA warehouse with an area of 40,000 square meters from the occupied Brovary.

Shostak noted the company's experts and lawyers continue to work on the damage assessment.

"We are talking about hundreds of millions - these are destroyed stores, and those taken by force in the occupied territories, and looted goods," he explained.

The staff of EVA and Varus currently numbers about 30,000, while before the war it was 35,000.

"We aim to support each employee as much as possible," Shostak emphasized.

RUSH LLC, managing the EVA network, was founded in 2002. It has 52 own brands, which are represented by household goods, perfumes, cosmetics, costume jewelry, personal care products, accessories, underwear and children's goods. The staff of the network includes about 14,000 people.

Nometros Investments Ltd. (Cyprus) acquired 100% of RUSH LLC in 2008.