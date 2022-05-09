Continued Russian blockade of Ukrainian seaports to lead to global food panic – Minister of Agricultural Policy

A shortage of Ukrainian grain on the world market, caused by the blockade of Ukraine's sea logistics infrastructure by the Russian troops, will globally affect the world food security, in the coming months, a food panic may begin in the world and food prices will rise by 20-30%.

"The consequences of Russia's armed aggression on the world food security are understandable and obvious. Another question is that they have not yet been fully felt, because there are still formed reserves (…) As soon as from the end of July, some countries do not see a large new flow of grain from Ukrainian ports, a panic mood will begin there, because it will be critical for them," Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center on Monday.

He specified that a number of countries, including China, significantly increased their food reserves last year. At the same time, some countries in North Africa and the Middle East have stocks of grain only until the time of harvest this season. The continued blockade of Ukrainian seaports by the Russians will lead to a food panic in these regions.

According to the minister, the shortage of Ukrainian grain will have a global impact on the world food security, because it is involved in production chains of many products, such as meat and eggs.

"Therefore, if Ukrainian ports are not unblocked and other logistical ways are not found, even those countries that have never thought about it and have not encountered this problem will feel it," Solsky summed up.