Economy

19:53 06.05.2022

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 4%, to $26.9 bln in April – NBU

2 min read
Ukraine's intl reserves down by 4%, to $26.9 bln in April – NBU

As of May 1, 2022, according to preliminary data, Ukraine's international reserves amounted to $26.945 billion (in equivalent), which is 4% less than at the beginning of April ($28.107 billion), according to the data National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), released on Friday.

"As of May 1, 2022, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $26.945 billion. In April, they decreased by 4%, taking into account sales by the National Bank, which were partially offset by foreign exchange earnings in favor of the government," the message explains.

The regulator notes that the dynamics of reserves in April was affected by public debt management operations: the total volume of payments for servicing and repaying state and state-guaranteed debt in foreign currency amounted to $614 million in equivalent.

It is specified that $420 million of them were directed to servicing and redemption of domestic government bonds denominated in foreign currency, $78 million – to redeem eurobonds.

At the same time, in April, foreign exchange receipts in favor of the government amounted to $1.887 billion in equivalent, including EUR 629 million and $93 million received from the World Bank, EUR 300 million from the French government, $236 million from the Government of Canada and EUR 120 from the EU.

In addition, the NBU and the government of Ukraine paid $84 million in favor of the IMF in April.

The NBU operations on the interbank market also affected the dynamics of reserves. In April, the regulator sold $2.244 billion in the foreign exchange market and bought $43 million. In general, over April, the volume of net sales of foreign currency by the National Bank in the interbank foreign exchange market amounted to $2.2 billion.

In addition, the dynamics of the indicator was affected by the revaluation of financial instruments (changes in market value and the exchange rate of the hryvnia against foreign currencies): last month their value decreased by $150.3 million in equivalent, according to NBU data.

The regulator also clarified that the net international reserves (NIR) of Ukraine in April decreased by $791 million, or 4.5%, to $16.779 billion.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks

Almost 70 vessels blocked in ports of Ukraine, six ships under foreign flag in Mariupol

Ukraine in talks with intl partners on provision of $11 bln, of which about $5 bln received – Finance Minister

Ukraine in May expects $500 mln grant from US, CAD 1 bln loans from Canada, EUR 150 mln from Germany, EUR 200 mln from Italy, $300 mln from Japan – Finance Minister

Population sells FX currency for $237.8 mln more than buys in April – NBU

LATEST

Google Play prohibits downloading, updating paid apps in Russia

Interpipe, Revival of Region Foundation donate UAH 10.2 mln to military of Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukraine, Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks

Ukrhydroenergo plans to start exporting electricity to Poland, buys 1 MW section on May 7

Almost 70 vessels blocked in ports of Ukraine, six ships under foreign flag in Mariupol

Finance Minister pleased with work of state-owned banks, sees no reason for personnel changes

Ukraine in talks with intl partners on provision of $11 bln, of which about $5 bln received – Finance Minister

World has no alternative to Ukrainian agricultural products - Deputy Minister Vysotsky

Ukraine in May expects $500 mln grant from US, CAD 1 bln loans from Canada, EUR 150 mln from Germany, EUR 200 mln from Italy, $300 mln from Japan – Finance Minister

EIB, with EU guarantee, ready to accelerate issue of up to EUR1.5 bln to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD