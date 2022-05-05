EBRD to discuss economic impact of Russia's war in Ukraine at first offline shareholder meeting in three years on May 10-12

The ongoing war on Ukraine - heading towards three months after the Russian-led invasion - will dominate the first in-person annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to take place in three years," the bank said on its website.

"The discussion will take place in Marrakech on May 10-12 at the first 'physical' annual meeting since 2019," it said.

"Representatives from the bank's 73 country and institutional shareholders will gather in Marrakech, Morocco from May 10 to May 12, for an event taking place under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. It will be the first time the bank's annual meeting will be in one of its member countries on the African continent," the report says.

"The meeting comes against the backdrop of the war on Ukraine – one of the largest economies in which the bank invests. The economic impact of the war is being felt in all the regions where the bank operates," it said.

"Shareholders will discuss how they can best support the bank's response both in Ukraine and in other countries of operations that are dealing with an influx of millions of refugees. The meeting, under the theme of "Responding to Challenges in a Turbulent World," will also be considering the wider economic picture, with rising inflation and concerns over energy and food security," the report reads.