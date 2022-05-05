Economy

Zaporizhia TPP located in occupied Enerhodar stops operation due to lack of coal – mayor

Zaporizhia TPP located in occupied Enerhodar stops operation due to lack of coal – mayor

The Zaporizhia thermal power plant, located in Enerhodar, occupied by Russian troops, has stopped operations due to lack of coal, city mayor Dmytro Orlov has said in his Telegram channel.

"Unfortunately, this is a forced step – the company has run out of coal. And there is no way to organize its regular supplies. This is due both to the occupation of our city and to logistical difficulties due to constant hostilities in southern Ukraine, destroyed infrastructure, bridges and sites railroad," he wrote.

According to him, the TPP personnel have been temporarily transferred to forced downtime.

"Stopping the work of Zaporizhia TPP will not affect the population of the city in terms of providing public services. Light, heat and hot water supply in Enerhodar is and will be transferred to Zaporizhia NPP. But it is possible that the temperature of hot water will drop by several degrees. This is the result of the work of the "liberators" in Enerhodar. One of many examples of the destruction of everything they can reach," Orlov said.

