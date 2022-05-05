Economy

12:58 05.05.2022

Vinnytsia-based Avis starts production of sunflower oil in PET containers after 7-year break – dpty mayor

Sunflower oil producer, Avis LLC, after a seven-year break, has resumed operation of a line for bottling its products in PET containers, thanks to a working capital loan from local authorities, the company will be able to sell it not only wholesale, but also retail.

Andriy Ocheretny, deputy mayor of Vinnytsia, wrote about assistance of Vinnytsia City Council to local businesses, among which is the Avis company, on Facebook.

"We are talking about assistance in providing reimbursable financial assistance to replenish working capital, as well as ensuring the delivery of PET bottles and edible fat from other cities for the manufacture of products at the enterprise. In addition, the Vinnytsia executive committee provided urban planning conditions and restrictions on the reconstruction of production workshops," the deputy mayor said.

According to the company's website, in addition to sunflower oil (Avis, Mayo, Schedra Khata, Elite Oil), it produces mayonnaise (European Standard, Mayo, Domashniy, Vinnytsky and Our Mayonnaise), margarine (Masliana Korivka, Masliany Snidanok, Toplene Maselko) and non-alcoholic carbonated drinks.

The company's products are sold in the domestic market and exported to a number of other countries, including the EU, the USA, India and China.

