Economy

12:57 05.05.2022

French chain of sports stores Decathlon resumes work in Ukraine

1 min read
French chain of sports stores Decathlon resumes work in Ukraine

The French chain of sports stores Decathlon has resumed work in Ukraine, a website and a store in Retail Park Petrivka are functioning, the retailer said on its official Facebook page.

Orders on the site are reportedly processed from 10:00 to 18:00. The store is open daily from 10:00 to 19:00.

The company said that they are gradually planning to open other stores of the chain.

Decathlon is known as the world's leading sports retailer, specializing in the design, manufacture and retail of sports goods for over 70 sports.

The first Decathlon store in Ukraine was opened in March 2019 in Kyiv. There are three stores in the Ukrainina capital, as well as one in Odesa. In addition, Decathlon products are available for order in the online store.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Population sells FX currency for $237.8 mln more than buys in April – NBU

Metinvest mothballs Avdiyivka Coke Plant after shelling by Russians, ready to evacuate workers with families

EU set to de-SWIFT Sberbank, another 2 Russian banks as part of additional sanctions – European Commission president

State budget's general fund has deficit of UAH 89.7 bln in April – Finance Ministry

Second tranche of macro-financial aid worth EUR 600 mln to be paid to Kyiv 'very soon this month'

LATEST

Founder of Firefly Aerospace Polyakov ready to invest in Ukraine's military technologies

Zaporizhia TPP located in occupied Enerhodar stops operation due to lack of coal – mayor

Vinnytsia-based Avis starts production of sunflower oil in PET containers after 7-year break – dpty mayor

Suppliers to not be able to comply with new PSO in gas market – profile association

Population sells FX currency for $237.8 mln more than buys in April – NBU

Zelensky: You think you're doing business with Russia, and then missile hits your house

Metinvest mothballs Avdiyivka Coke Plant after shelling by Russians, ready to evacuate workers with families

Zelensky urges intl business to directly support Ukraine

Insurers of Ukraine from May 10 intend to cancel 50% discounts on short-term Green Card policies for passenger cars

EU set to de-SWIFT Sberbank, another 2 Russian banks as part of additional sanctions – European Commission president

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD