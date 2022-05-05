French chain of sports stores Decathlon resumes work in Ukraine

The French chain of sports stores Decathlon has resumed work in Ukraine, a website and a store in Retail Park Petrivka are functioning, the retailer said on its official Facebook page.

Orders on the site are reportedly processed from 10:00 to 18:00. The store is open daily from 10:00 to 19:00.

The company said that they are gradually planning to open other stores of the chain.

Decathlon is known as the world's leading sports retailer, specializing in the design, manufacture and retail of sports goods for over 70 sports.

The first Decathlon store in Ukraine was opened in March 2019 in Kyiv. There are three stores in the Ukrainina capital, as well as one in Odesa. In addition, Decathlon products are available for order in the online store.