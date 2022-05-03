Economy

Darnitsa launches production of drugs against radiation

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company (Kyiv), within the framework of cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council, has registered and produced the drug Potassium Iodide-125-Darnitsa, designed to protect people from radiation, Dmytro Shymkiv, the chairman of the board of directors of Darnitsa Group, wrote about this on Facebook.

He said that the drug was created in accordance with the regulations for iodine prophylaxis in the event of a radiation accident.

In addition, Shymkiv said that last week Darnitsa donated 525,000 packages (5.25 million tablets) from the first batch of Potassium Iodide-125-Darnitsa to the public health center of the Ministry of Health for free. This will make it possible to carry out iodine prophylaxis if necessary for more than 5 million people.

Potassium iodide is used to protect the thyroid from radiation buildup. The risk of radiation damage to the thyroid gland can be reduced or even leveled with the timely appointment of iodine prophylaxis. The optimal effect of iodine prophylaxis is achieved with preventive intake of potassium iodide for 6 hours or less, as well as simultaneously with the intake of radioactive isotopes of iodine or entering the contaminated zone.

