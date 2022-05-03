Economy

11:53 03.05.2022

Kyivstar amplifies network signal to provide coverage in temporarily occupied territories of Kherson, Zaporizhia regions

1 min read
The Kyivstar mobile operator is amplifying the signal of networks in Ukrainian-controlled settlements to provide coverage in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

"Unfortunately, technical specialists do not have access to the temporarily occupied settlements for repair work. In particular, due to a lack of power supply or damage, the equipment of all mobile operators in Kherson does not work. Kyivstar engineers are working to strengthen the network signal in controlled settlements in Ukraine in order to increase the coverage area," Iryna Lelichenko, a leading PR specialist, wrote on her Facebook page.

She also said that 80% of Kyivstar's base stations are operating in Zaporizhia region as usual, and 30% of base stations in Kherson region.

"Please, if the mobile signal is weak in the territory where you are, use SMS messages. The company is making every possible effort to resume the work of services," Lelichenko said.

As reported, the reasons for the lack of communication in Kherson and part of Zaporizhia regions were the breaks in the fiber-optic trunk lines and the disconnection of the equipment of operators in these regions from the power supply.

