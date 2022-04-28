Economy

19:50 28.04.2022

Over 400 new enterprises appear in Rivne region during war

More than 400 new enterprises have appeared in Rivne region during full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine, head of the regional military administration Vitaliy Koval said.

"During the two months of the war, 405 new enterprises appeared in Rivne region. Of these, 84% are individual entrepreneurs. The most popular activities are computer programming and retail," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The head of the regional military administration also noted that a total of 14,420 new entrepreneurs were registered in Ukraine. The corresponding data analysis was carried out by the Innovation Development Center together with the Office for Entrepreneurship and Export Development and Diia.Business.

"Such studies prove that the economy across the country is gradually starting to recover. Business is returning to work in those territories where it is possible. In Rivne region, we also constantly work with entrepreneurs. We hold weekly meetings to understand their problems and help them solve them. It is important for us that the region's economy is fully operational. Rivne region continues to play a rear role for the affected regions," Koval said.

