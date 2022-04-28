Number of Ukrainians returning to work growing rapidly, 39% remain unemployed

In Ukraine, there is a gradual increase in the number of citizens who return to work, according to the results of the nationwide survey "Socio-economic problems during the war," conducted by the Rating sociological group on April 26.

"Currently, 59% of those who had a job before the war continue to work (this share was 46% in March). In particular, the number of those who are working in the usual mode has increased (from 23% to 32%). Some 24% are working part-time or remotely, and 3% started at a new job. Most of those who are working now are the residents of the western and central regions (about 60%). The share of the residents of the south of Ukraine who are working is 52%, and the one of the residents of the east of Ukraine is about 40%. The gradual recovery of employment is observed in the center, south and east of Ukraine. In the west of Ukraine, on the other hand, the situation with employment has stabilized since the beginning of April," the report says.

"At the same time, 39% of those who were employed before the war still do not have a job (this share was 53% in March and 41% in early April). Half of the respondents (54%) who lost their jobs during the war believe that they will be able to return to their previous jobs. Some 40% do not think so. The shares of the latter ones are the highest among the rural residents, the senior respondents and women," according to the document.

"Some 70% of the respondents support the possible mobilization of conscripts of certain occupations to rebuilding the country instead of serving in the army. 6% do not support this. Older respondents are more often in favor of such an initiative, while young people are relatively less supportive," it says.

"Some 56% of the respondents said they have a plot of land and plan to plant a garden this year, while 9% do not have their own land, but also plan to plant with relatives or friends. Only 8% said they have a garden, but will not plant anything. Another quarter of the respondents don't have land plots. Most of those who are going to plant gardens are the residents of the west and the center of the country. The share of the respondents who are going to plant gardens is 83% among the rural residents, 65% among the residents of small towns, and 50% among the residents of regional centers," it reads.

"Audience: the population of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative by age, sex and type of settlement. Sample population: 1,000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). Error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: not more than 3.1%," the report states.