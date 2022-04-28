Economy

13:30 28.04.2022

Nova Poshta plans to resume construction of terminal in Odesa, still plans to launch airline this year

The Nova Poshta Group of Companies plans to resume the construction of an innovative terminal in Odesa in the summer of 2022.

"Probably, we will not build in such volumes as planned. But, at least, I want to resume the construction of one innovative sorting terminal in Odesa this summer. We will continue to open new branches and points this year," Viacheslav Klymov, founder and co-owner of Nova Poshta, said in an interview with the Ukrainian edition of Forbes.

According to him, now the company is forming a new budget for the current year, and plans to find about $100 million for new projects.

He also said that the group intends to actively develop international delivery.

