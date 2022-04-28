Economy

12:29 28.04.2022

NBU buys UAH 10 bln of war bonds in fourth such purchase

3 min read
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on Thursday, for the fourth time since the beginning of the war, bought government war bonds. This time for UAH 10 billion while earlier the purchases were valued at UAH 20 billion, bringing its portfolio of these securities to UAH 70 billion, follows from a report on its website.

According to the report, this is the third buyout since the beginning of April, the total amount this month has reached UAH 50 billion.

As reported, the total volume of issuance of war bonds is up to UAH 400 billion.

At market auctions since March 1, their sales amounted to UAH 38.07 billion, $93.8 million and EUR 176.5 million.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko previously predicted a state budget deficit of $5-7 billion a month for April-May, compared with $2.7 billion in March.

