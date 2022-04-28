Economy

10:55 28.04.2022

NBU denies existence of mass appeals regarding problems with receipt of payments from abroad

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has not received mass appeals from Ukrainian companies about the problem with the receipt of payments from abroad, the press service of the regulator reported.

"The National Bank has not received any mass appeals from Ukrainian companies regarding the problem with the receipt of payments from abroad," the bank's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

As reported, Ukrainian manufacturers complain about problems with payments via SWIFT. In particular, these complaints come from companies in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which is why they are forced to re-register in other Ukrainian regions.

