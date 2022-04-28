Zaporizhia NPP switches to supplying only its own needs due to damage to 330 kV transmission line

Due to damage to the 330 kV high-voltage power transmission line, Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) switched to work to provide only its own needs, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom reported on Thursday morning.

"Due to damage to the 330 kV high-voltage line in the southern region of Ukraine, Zaporizhia NPP was switched to a power level that only provides power for its own needs to ensure the stable operation of the power system," the company said.

As reported, Zaporizhia NPP is under the control of Russian invaders, but it works in the power system of Ukraine.

Zaporizhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of installed capacity. Its six VVER-1000 power units were built according to the V-320 project. The first power unit was put into operation in December 1984, the sixth – in October 1995.