Economy

10:45 28.04.2022

Zaporizhia NPP switches to supplying only its own needs due to damage to 330 kV transmission line

1 min read
Zaporizhia NPP switches to supplying only its own needs due to damage to 330 kV transmission line

Due to damage to the 330 kV high-voltage power transmission line, Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) switched to work to provide only its own needs, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom reported on Thursday morning.

"Due to damage to the 330 kV high-voltage line in the southern region of Ukraine, Zaporizhia NPP was switched to a power level that only provides power for its own needs to ensure the stable operation of the power system," the company said.

As reported, Zaporizhia NPP is under the control of Russian invaders, but it works in the power system of Ukraine.

Zaporizhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of installed capacity. Its six VVER-1000 power units were built according to the V-320 project. The first power unit was put into operation in December 1984, the sixth – in October 1995.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives official status in ENTSO-E

UK cancels duties on goods from Ukraine – press release

Energoatom receives permission to commission spent nuclear fuel storage

Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

'Net' sale of currency by NBU this week reaches maximum since start of war

LATEST

Nova Poshta plans to resume construction of terminal in Odesa, still plans to launch airline this year

Manufacturers of electric harnesses for French Nexans cars in Ukraine return from 85% to 100% capacity

Antimonopoly Committee orders Dnipropetrovsk regional authorities to cancel admission of Swiss Stadler to purchase of 18 trams for Dnipro, Kryvy Rih

Adonis doesn't stop working since late Feb, resumes work of clinics – CEO

NBU buys UAH 10 bln of war bonds in fourth such purchase

NBU denies existence of mass appeals regarding problems with receipt of payments from abroad

ZFP reduces output by 13% in Jan-March

Rada registers bill restricting import of medicines produced in Russia, Belarus

About 23,000 km of roads destroyed due to war, damage to road infrastructure comes to UAH 900 bln - Ukravtodor

EBA surveys 134 companies, 54% of them continue to pay salaries in full

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD