Ukrainian PM discusses possibility of expanding export, transit corridors via Romania with Romanian PM

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă the possibility of expanding export and transit corridors through Romania, as well as using additional facilities of Romanian seaports.

"We discussed the possibility of expanding the already established export corridors, transit corridors through the territory of Romania, as well as using the additional capabilities of Romanian seaports and checkpoints between our countries," Shmyhal said at a joint briefing with Ciucă on Tuesday evening.

The parties also discussed the process of restoring the settlements of Ukraine affected by the war, and also discussed the participation of Romania in such projects.

In addition, the prime ministers discussed cooperation between countries in the energy sector, economy, business and transit potential.

Among other things, he thanked Romania for launching and operating hubs on its territory for international technical and humanitarian support to Ukraine, as well as for helping displaced Ukrainian citizens.

In addition, Shmyhal said that the countries are working on a draft memorandum of cooperation to ensure the social protection of children who have suffered in war and armed conflicts.

Later, the press service of the government reported that at a meeting of the parties Shmyhal proposed to consider the possibility of opening the Diakivtsi (Ukraine) – Racovăț (Romania) checkpoint as soon as possible and further granting it the status of a checkpoint for cargo transportation to increase transit opportunities between Ukraine and Romania.

In addition, he noted the role of Romania in the international processes of condemnation and punishment of Russia for crimes against humanity and acts of genocide that continue on the territory of Ukraine.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Romania assured that they will continue to support Ukraine in its fight and will support the tightening of sanctions against the aggressor.