21:15 26.04.2022

IAEA to set up working group to coordinate aid to Ukrainian NPP personnel – director general

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will establish a working group to coordinate assistance and support for personnel ensuring the safety of Ukraine's nuclear facilities, agency's director general Rafael Mariano Grossi has said.

"IAEA to set up a working group to coordinate assistance and support staff who are working hard to keep Ukraine nuclear sites safe and secure," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday during a visit to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant on the 36th anniversary of its accident.

According to a video recording of his communication with journalists, also posted on Twitter, the IAEA mission that arrived at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant intends to carry out the planned work in close cooperation with Ukrainian specialists and authorities.

"I came with some colleagues, nuclear security experts who worked with Ukrainian security colleagues. We are going to compare our performance, we are going to monitor not only the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, but also the entire exclusion zone. And, of course, we will coordinate our work with the Ukrainian authorities," Grossi said.

He noted that there is a lot of work to be done in the exclusion zone after its occupation, including the need to carry out repairs in order to connect the agency's monitoring system.

According to Grossi, this is not only a symbolic visit, but also a working one, during which a lot of necessary nuclear safety equipment was delivered to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

"We are going to continue to provide our assistance," Grossi said.

