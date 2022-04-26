Cabinet allocates UAH 400 mln to restore critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Chernihiv regions – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated additional UAH 400 million to restore critical infrastructure, in particular, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Additional UAH 400 million is allocated by the government to restore the critical infrastructure of our country. An appropriate decision was made today," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, UAH 250 million was allocated for Kharkiv region to eliminate the consequences of hostilities and restore critical infrastructure damaged by shelling.

Also, UAH 150 million was allocated for Chernihiv region in order to fully restore water supply in Chernihiv. In particular, the funds will go to Chernihivvodokanal for the reconstruction of one of the pumping stations and transformer substations.

"In total, the government has already allocated UAH 1.4 billion for the restoration and priority restoration of five regions. Water, electricity and gas have returned to hundreds of thousands of homes. Dozens of roads and bridges have been restored. Hundreds of kilometers of territory have been cleared of mines. After our final victory, everything that the enemy destroyed, we will not only restore, but make it even better," the prime minister said.