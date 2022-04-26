Economy

20:30 26.04.2022

Cabinet approves launch of ICRC, URCS program to pay UAH 2,500 aid to IDPs – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the launch of a new payment program for internally displaced persons (IDPs) under the auspices of the Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Ukraine and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The government, with the participation of the Mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Ukraine and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, will launch a new payment program for internally displaced persons. We made a decision at a government meeting," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that financial assistance under the program will amount to UAH 2,500 per person. And it will be paid based on the available data of the information base of the displaced persons.

"That is, no applications will need to be submitted to receive payments. We expect that about 1 million people will receive payments. Preference will be given to IDPs from the occupied territories and war zones," the prime minister added.

As reported, the ICRC will form a budget of up to UAH 1.9 billion (CHF 59 million), and the Ukrainian Red Cross Society – a budget of up to UAH 500 million (CHF 15.6 million) to provide financial assistance to the displaced and socially vulnerable persons living in areas affected by hostilities. Financial assistance will amount to UAH 2,500 (about CHF 80) per person per month for at least one month.

