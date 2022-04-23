Shmyhal calls on US to join developing Ukraine restoration plan in energy sector based on modern technologies

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has discussed with Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Energy David Turk the challenges in the energy sector.

"I informed our partners that, despite the war, we managed to synchronize the Ukrainian energy system with the European ENTSO-E network. We have already started exporting the first 200 MW and we will develop this cooperation with the European Union to further increase the volume of electricity exports," Shmyhal wrote in Telegram channel.

The prime minister also informed Turk about the threat that Russian troops pose to nuclear power plants in Ukraine, and therefore to the whole world.

In this context, the parties discussed the possibility of increasing the supply of nuclear fuel from the United States and an embargo on Russian nuclear fuel, as well as oil and gas.

"I told about the plan for the restoration of Ukraine, which will be based on the principles of a green economy. I called on the United States to join its development, especially in terms of developing the energy sector based on modern technologies. I also invited them to participate in gas exploration and production projects in Ukraine," Shmyhal wrote.