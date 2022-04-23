Shmyhal and Blinken discuss support for Ukraine in war against Russia: sanctions, finance, weapons

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington DC on Friday, April 22, discussed support for Ukraine in the war against Russia: new sanctions, finances and weapons.

"Ukraine needs modern weapons to protect our people. Our army has shown a high level of professionalism, including through exercises with European and American colleagues in previous years. Therefore, it is also necessary to continue this good tradition," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that sanctions, finances and weapons are the key components of Ukraine's victory, and the level of U.S. assistance in these matters is difficult to overestimate.

The parties also coordinated their positions on sanctions against Russia. In particular, the need to give a worthy response to the blocking of Ukrainian ports by Russia and the intention of the aggressor country to create a food crisis in the world was emphasized.

"We urge our allies in the West to disconnect absolutely all Russian banks from SWIFT, as well as to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism. This will be a powerful political signal for the whole world," the head of the Ukrainian government said.

Shmyhal also expressed hope that the United States would diplomatically and economically contribute to the implementation of Ukraine's European perspective and EU accession.

Blinken, in turn, assured that the United States will continue to support Ukraine as much as possible and will continue to actively coordinate its actions with European allies in order to increase pressure on Russia.

"Excellent meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss what Ukraine needs most to defend itself and rebuild. Ukraine's courage in defense of freedom and democracy inspires all of us," he said on Twitter.