14:00 22.04.2022

Russian cruise missiles spotted over Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP – Energoatom

Cruise missiles of the Russian Federation threatened Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant in Mykolaiv region, National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom has reported.

"A new facility which security was threatened by Russian cruise missiles was Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP. So, on April 16, 2022, three cruise missiles passed over the plant's site, probably fired from the territory of Belarus towards Mykolaiv. One of them was recorded by the surveillance cameras of Yuzhnoukrainsk NPP," Energoatom wrote on its telegram channel on Friday.

The company said that the threat to get into a nuclear reactor with possible consequences – a nuclear disaster – was high.

"This is another act of Russian nuclear terrorism that threatens the security of the whole world!" Energoatom said, adding that it demands from the IAEA to "take all possible measures to stop Russia's nuclear terrorism, withdraw Russian military formations from Zaporizhia NPP territory, and establish demilitarized zones around Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

