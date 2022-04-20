Cabinet denounces agreement with Russia on cooperation in creation and operation of rocket, space and rocket technology

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has denounced the agreement with the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of creation and operation of rocket, space and rocket technology.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Tuesday, representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on the Telegram channel.

The agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of creation and operation of rocket, space and rocket technology was signed on February 8, 1995.