Agricom cannot carry out sowing on 2,000 ha due to mines left by occupiers

Agricom Group agricultural holding is deprived of the opportunity to carry out spring sowing on 1,500-2,000 hectares of land in its Chernihiv agricultural cluster, previously occupied by the troops of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

On Tuesday, the agrarian group wrote about the demining of areas and the preparation of the territory for the spring sowing on its Facebook page.

"About 15-20% of our fields, which is 1,500-2,000 hectares, is still difficult to use, because there is a danger of mining there. Active work is now underway to clear land and prepare for the spring sowing season. Thanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, sappers and to our brave workers. We will clean, rebuild and sow everything," the company said in a statement.

According to its website, Agricom cultivates 9,500 hectares of land in Chernihiv region.

The agricultural holding started spring field work in Zhytomyr region on March 19, the sowing of spring wheat and oats began in the region. At the same time, in the Luhansk cluster of the agrarian group, the sowing campaign did not start due to hostilities with the Russian invaders.

Agricom Group is an agro-industrial group founded in 2013, specializing in the development, production and distribution of food products from cereals. The company cultivates about 28,000 hectares in Luhansk, Chernihiv, Rivne and Zhytomyr regions.