Economy

15:08 19.04.2022

Smart-Holding announces loss of control over shopping centers in war zone

1 min read
Smart-Holding announces loss of control over shopping centers in war zone

Smart Urban Solutions, representing the development direction of Smart-Holding, announces the loss of control over shopping centers located in the occupied territories and in the war zone.

According to the release, the company temporarily does not control the operation of shopping centers in Melitopol and Berdiansk, the buildings of shopping centers in Mariupol and Severodonetsk are almost completely destroyed.

In Kramatorsk, where rocket attacks by Russian troops have intensified recently, the work of the shopping center was stopped.

Shopping centers continue to operate in Zaporizhia and Kremenchuk.

The operator of all shopping centers is East Solution Group, which, before the start of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, managed 10 shopping centers in different cities of Ukraine with a total area of more than 80,000 square meters.

Smart-Holding is one of the largest industrial and investment groups in Ukraine. It invests in mining and metallurgical, oil and gas complexes, agriculture, shipbuilding, real estate and energy. The owner is MP Vadim Novinsky.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Starlink intends to open representative office in Ukraine – Ukrainian minister

Zelensky: It’s necessary to have clear understanding of economic development after war

Fall of Ukrainian economy in March amounts to 45%, state budget deficit in 2022 may reach 26% of GDP – Dragon Capital

Shmyhal: Russia's default becoming matter of weeks, not months

Ukraine's intl reserves amount to $27.4 bln – NBU

LATEST

Starlink intends to open representative office in Ukraine – Ukrainian minister

Agricom cannot carry out sowing on 2,000 ha due to mines left by occupiers

Net profit of Oschadbank decreases by 3.5% in Q1

DTEK will fully restore power supply to all consumers in Kyiv region by June 1

Only 41% of 103 Ukrainian companies surveyed by American Chamber of Commerce continue to fully operate

Monobank refuses to terminate customer service in Crimea and ORDLO

Ukrainian Steel Construction Center collecting projects, concepts for renewal of Ukraine

Zelensky: It’s necessary to have clear understanding of economic development after war

Monobank stops serving 11,000 clients from Russia and Belarus

Fall of Ukrainian economy in March amounts to 45%, state budget deficit in 2022 may reach 26% of GDP – Dragon Capital

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD