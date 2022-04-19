Smart-Holding announces loss of control over shopping centers in war zone

Smart Urban Solutions, representing the development direction of Smart-Holding, announces the loss of control over shopping centers located in the occupied territories and in the war zone.

According to the release, the company temporarily does not control the operation of shopping centers in Melitopol and Berdiansk, the buildings of shopping centers in Mariupol and Severodonetsk are almost completely destroyed.

In Kramatorsk, where rocket attacks by Russian troops have intensified recently, the work of the shopping center was stopped.

Shopping centers continue to operate in Zaporizhia and Kremenchuk.

The operator of all shopping centers is East Solution Group, which, before the start of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, managed 10 shopping centers in different cities of Ukraine with a total area of more than 80,000 square meters.

Smart-Holding is one of the largest industrial and investment groups in Ukraine. It invests in mining and metallurgical, oil and gas complexes, agriculture, shipbuilding, real estate and energy. The owner is MP Vadim Novinsky.