19:25 15.04.2022

Rinat Akhmetov's Foundation becomes most famous charitable foundation in Ukraine – poll

The Rinat Akhmetov Foundation is the most famous Ukrainian charitable organization, according to a survey conducted by Info Sapiens.

"So, 94.3% of the polled Ukrainians named it without prompting. In second place is the International Committee of the Red Cross (70% named it), in third place is the Pinchuk Foundation (45.3%)," Info Sapiens said in a report on the results of the study released on Friday.

Only those organizations that scored more than 1% of spontaneous knowledge about Ukraine in November-December 2021 were included in the list. It is assumed that if the study were conducted now, the Come Back Alive Foundation and other funds that help the Armed Forces of Ukraine would have made the list, but before the war they scored less than 1% in spontaneous knowledge.

In addition, the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation is the leader in philanthropy in Ukraine. Almost half of Ukrainians consider the Rinat Akhmetov Foundation the largest charitable organization in Ukraine. 76% of Ukrainians positively assess its activities.

