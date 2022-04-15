Economy

19:20 15.04.2022

Cabinet allocates additional almost UAH 1.3 bln for payment of unemployment benefits – Shmyhal

1 min read
Cabinet allocates additional almost UAH 1.3 bln for payment of unemployment benefits – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH 1.3 billion for the Social Insurance Fund to pay unemployment benefits, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The government continues to stimulate the recovery of business activity and employment. We are additionally allocating almost UAH 1.3 billion from the reserve fund for the Social Insurance Fund to ensure the payment of unemployment benefits," Shmyhal said in his address on Friday evening.

In particular, UAH 1.259 million was allocated to the Economy Ministry to ensure the timely payment of unemployment benefits and material support for the unemployed under martial law.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Economy Ministry recalculates actual gas sales price in March to $1,005/1,000 cubic meters

Inflation in Ukraine by late 2022 may exceed 20%, but will be controlled - National Bank

NBU keeps key policy rate at 10%

Necessary to treat gold stockpile, FX reserves as sparingly as possible – first deputy NBU governor

IDA approves $1 bln in aid for Ukraine, World Bank to increase it to almost $1.5 bln – World Bank

LATEST

Rinat Akhmetov's Foundation becomes most famous charitable foundation in Ukraine – poll

Ukraine expects to sow crops on 80% of fields – meeting of President with govt

Economy Ministry recalculates actual gas sales price in March to $1,005/1,000 cubic meters

Kazakh oil shipments may contain secretly loaded Russian oil – Zelensky's adviser

We mulling launch of social housing project for refugees in western Ukraine - Dragon Capital

Inflation in Ukraine by late 2022 may exceed 20%, but will be controlled - National Bank

NBU keeps key policy rate at 10%

Russia's membership in OECD Nuclear Energy Agency suspended

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 15 Starlink devices

Nova Poshta starts cooperating with UN to help Ukrainians affected by war

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD