Cabinet allocates additional almost UAH 1.3 bln for payment of unemployment benefits – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated an additional UAH 1.3 billion for the Social Insurance Fund to pay unemployment benefits, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The government continues to stimulate the recovery of business activity and employment. We are additionally allocating almost UAH 1.3 billion from the reserve fund for the Social Insurance Fund to ensure the payment of unemployment benefits," Shmyhal said in his address on Friday evening.

In particular, UAH 1.259 million was allocated to the Economy Ministry to ensure the timely payment of unemployment benefits and material support for the unemployed under martial law.