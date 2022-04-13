Over mln people registered as new IDPs

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that one million people have already registered as new internally displaced persons.

"We support internally displaced persons, one million people have already officially registered," Shmyhal said in his address on Tuesday evening.

The Prime Minister also noted that in the frontline cities, the authorities continue to distribute free food packages.

"The state buys products mainly from Ukrainian manufacturers in order to load them with orders. For most positions, we purchased from 30 to 80% of everything needed," he said.

In addition, Shmyhal said that more than 5,000 employers have already applied for clarifications on obtaining compensation for the employment of displaced persons.