Economy

18:27 12.04.2022

IDA approves $1 bln in aid for Ukraine, World Bank to increase it to almost $1.5 bln – World Bank

2 min read
IDA approves $1 bln in aid for Ukraine, World Bank to increase it to almost $1.5 bln – World Bank

Donor and recipient countries of the International Development Association (IDA), which is part of the World Bank, on April 11 approved the provision of $1 billion to Ukraine and $100 million to Moldova in connection with the Russian invasion, World Bank President David Malpass said at a conference in Warsaw Tuesday.

"I'm pleased to announce today that the World Bank is currently preparing a nearly $1.5 billion operation for Ukraine to support continuation of essential government services during the war. This was enabled by yesterday's approval of IDA19 support," he said.

Malpass said that he has been deeply shocked and horrified at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the atrocities committed against the civilian population, and the loss of life and livelihoods for millions of Ukrainians.

"The attacks on people and infrastructure are causing tremendous suffering, threatening international peace and security, and endangering the basic social and economic needs of people around the world," he said.

He recalled that since the invasion, the World Bank Group has provided fast-disbursing financial support to Ukraine to help the government provide critical services to people, including wages for hospital workers, pensions for the elderly, and social programs for the vulnerable. Through IFC, the World Bank have provided immediate working capital for companies providing supplies to Ukraine, he added.

Malpass said that the World Bank was created in 1944 to help Europe rebuild after World War II.

"As we did then, we will be ready to help Ukraine with reconstruction when the time comes. In the meantime, we are working to help Ukrainian refugees… help communities as they absorb Ukrainians; and help the many millions of internally displaced persons in Ukraine who have lost their homes and livelihoods," the president of the World Bank said.

He added that the bank is analyzing global impacts of the war in Ukraine, including the spike in food and energy prices, and preparing a surge crisis response that will provide focused support for developing countries.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Necessary to treat gold stockpile, FX reserves as sparingly as possible – first deputy NBU governor

President signs law on 100% guaranteeing deposits for war period

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

LATEST

Necessary to treat gold stockpile, FX reserves as sparingly as possible – first deputy NBU governor

President signs law on 100% guaranteeing deposits for war period

HarvEast's land bank is 70% occupied by Russian troops

Adonis resumes work of maternity hospital in Kyiv

Europlant resumes import of seed potatoes to Ukraine, delivers 22 tonnes – association

Energoatom to develop new program to protect its facilities, taking into account experience of Russian aggression – company head

Finance Ministry predicts deficit of Ukraine's state budget in April-May-2022 up to $5-7 bln/month

Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

Ukraine, through Energy Community Secretariat, receives first batch of aid for infrastructure repair from Europe

Energy market of Ukraine needs to cover EUR 250 mln liquidity deficit per month – Energy Minister

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD