Finance Ministry predicts deficit of Ukraine's state budget in April-May-2022 up to $5-7 bln/month

The Ministry of Finance predicts an increase in the state budget deficit of Ukraine from $2.7 billion in March to $5-7 billion in April and May per month.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said this in an interview with the Financial Times and called on the international community to financially support Ukraine.

"We are in a state of great stress, in the worst condition. This is a matter of our country's survival," the minister said.

"If you want us to continue to fight in this war, to win this war... so help us," Marchenko added.

According to him, the estimate of infrastructure losses due to the war has risen to $270 billion, while at the end of March the prime minister called the figure of $120 billion. More than 7,000 residential buildings were destroyed or damaged. About 30% of Ukrainian enterprises have stopped, 45% are working partially. Electricity consumption fell by 35%, and trade dropped sharply.

At the same time, the government decided to reduce state budget expenditures by more than $6 billion, but this is not enough, since revenues are only slightly higher than half of pre-war revenues.

"We can cut some expenses, but this cannot cover the deficit," Marchenko stressed.

Speaking about the state budget deficit in 2022, which was originally planned at 3.5% of GDP, Marchenko noted that it would grow many times over depending on the duration of the war.

At the same time, Ukraine will continue to make payments on public debt in order to avoid default or restructuring, the minister stressed.

At the same time, speaking about the allocation by the U.S. Congress of military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and other countries that suffered from the war in the amount of $13.6 billion, the minister stressed that Ukraine would not receive a single cent.

"This is not direct budget support. We cannot use it to replenish the deficit," Marchenko said.