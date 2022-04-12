Economy

11:12 12.04.2022

Finance Ministry predicts deficit of Ukraine's state budget in April-May-2022 up to $5-7 bln/month

2 min read
Finance Ministry predicts deficit of Ukraine's state budget in April-May-2022 up to $5-7 bln/month

The Ministry of Finance predicts an increase in the state budget deficit of Ukraine from $2.7 billion in March to $5-7 billion in April and May per month.

Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said this in an interview with the Financial Times and called on the international community to financially support Ukraine.

"We are in a state of great stress, in the worst condition. This is a matter of our country's survival," the minister said.

"If you want us to continue to fight in this war, to win this war... so help us," Marchenko added.

According to him, the estimate of infrastructure losses due to the war has risen to $270 billion, while at the end of March the prime minister called the figure of $120 billion. More than 7,000 residential buildings were destroyed or damaged. About 30% of Ukrainian enterprises have stopped, 45% are working partially. Electricity consumption fell by 35%, and trade dropped sharply.

At the same time, the government decided to reduce state budget expenditures by more than $6 billion, but this is not enough, since revenues are only slightly higher than half of pre-war revenues.

"We can cut some expenses, but this cannot cover the deficit," Marchenko stressed.

Speaking about the state budget deficit in 2022, which was originally planned at 3.5% of GDP, Marchenko noted that it would grow many times over depending on the duration of the war.

At the same time, Ukraine will continue to make payments on public debt in order to avoid default or restructuring, the minister stressed.

At the same time, speaking about the allocation by the U.S. Congress of military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and other countries that suffered from the war in the amount of $13.6 billion, the minister stressed that Ukraine would not receive a single cent.

"This is not direct budget support. We cannot use it to replenish the deficit," Marchenko said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

Estimated damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from war with Russia exceeds $80 bln - KSE Institute

Ukraine imposes complete embargo on imports of goods from Russia

Ukraine's govt supports NBU proposal to forcibly seize assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB

LATEST

Some 490 Ukrainians already sent abroad for treatment

Ukraine, through Energy Community Secretariat, receives first batch of aid for infrastructure repair from Europe

Energy market of Ukraine needs to cover EUR 250 mln liquidity deficit per month – Energy Minister

Naftogaz subsidizes Ukrainian consumers for $1.3 bln in March - Vitrenko

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Shmyhal urges Lithuania, along with other countries, to create alliance within EU to promote tougher sanctions against Russia

Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

Indian pharma companies donate drugs to Ukraine worth UAH 60 mln – IPMA

Canada imposes sanctions on 33 Russian defense sector entities

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD