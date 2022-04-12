Ukraine, through Energy Community Secretariat, receives first batch of aid for infrastructure repair from Europe

Coordinated by the Energy Community Secretariat, the first batch of emergency equipment from Europe to repair the energy infrastructure damaged during the war has arrived in Ukraine.

"The Secretariat is doing everything within its power to help keep the lights on in Ukraine. The emergency supplies delivered will help safeguard access to energy for the people of Ukraine. In times of unprecedented crisis, the Energy Community and its Secretariat can be relied upon to help Ukraine meet its emergency needs," Energy Community Secretariat Director Artur Lorkowski said.

"The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine compiles the list of urgent requests of critical energy infrastructure operator companies. Based on the list, deliveries from Norway, Spain and Switzerland, coordinated by the Secretariat, are almost ready for departure. The Secretariat is working with its partners on the delivery of additional supplies from Italy, Germany, France, UK, Sweden, Latvia, the Netherlands and beyond," the report says.

"The delivery of the shipment was supported by the Secretariat's dedicated Ukraine Support Task Force and facilitated by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP). The Ukraine Support Task Force is working closely with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. The logistics are organized in the framework of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM)," according to the document.

"Solidarity and safety are core values of IOGP, we're very proud to leverage our member companies' collective skills and resources to assist the people of Ukraine," François-Régis Mouton, Regional Director Europe, IOGP, said.