Economy

10:34 12.04.2022

Ukraine, through Energy Community Secretariat, receives first batch of aid for infrastructure repair from Europe

2 min read
Ukraine, through Energy Community Secretariat, receives first batch of aid for infrastructure repair from Europe

Coordinated by the Energy Community Secretariat, the first batch of emergency equipment from Europe to repair the energy infrastructure damaged during the war has arrived in Ukraine.

"The Secretariat is doing everything within its power to help keep the lights on in Ukraine. The emergency supplies delivered will help safeguard access to energy for the people of Ukraine. In times of unprecedented crisis, the Energy Community and its Secretariat can be relied upon to help Ukraine meet its emergency needs," Energy Community Secretariat Director Artur Lorkowski said.

"The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine compiles the list of urgent requests of critical energy infrastructure operator companies. Based on the list, deliveries from Norway, Spain and Switzerland, coordinated by the Secretariat, are almost ready for departure. The Secretariat is working with its partners on the delivery of additional supplies from Italy, Germany, France, UK, Sweden, Latvia, the Netherlands and beyond," the report says.

"The delivery of the shipment was supported by the Secretariat's dedicated Ukraine Support Task Force and facilitated by the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP). The Ukraine Support Task Force is working closely with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. The logistics are organized in the framework of the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM)," according to the document.

"Solidarity and safety are core values of IOGP, we're very proud to leverage our member companies' collective skills and resources to assist the people of Ukraine," François-Régis Mouton, Regional Director Europe, IOGP, said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

Estimated damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from war with Russia exceeds $80 bln - KSE Institute

Ukraine imposes complete embargo on imports of goods from Russia

Ukraine's govt supports NBU proposal to forcibly seize assets of subsidiaries of Sberbank, VEB

LATEST

Energy market of Ukraine needs to cover EUR 250 mln liquidity deficit per month – Energy Minister

Naftogaz subsidizes Ukrainian consumers for $1.3 bln in March - Vitrenko

Law enforcers block withdrawal of assets of 7,000 pro-Russian companies – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Lithuania to help Ukraine export agricultural products – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Shmyhal urges Lithuania, along with other countries, to create alliance within EU to promote tougher sanctions against Russia

Energoatom after resumption of control over CSFSF to further work on obtaining permission from Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate for operation – company's head

Indian pharma companies donate drugs to Ukraine worth UAH 60 mln – IPMA

Canada imposes sanctions on 33 Russian defense sector entities

Estimated damage to Ukraine's infrastructure from war with Russia exceeds $80 bln - KSE Institute

Germany to support ICC with additional EUR 1 mln – Baerbock

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD