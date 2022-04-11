Shmyhal urges Lithuania, along with other countries, to create alliance within EU to promote tougher sanctions against Russia

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on Lithuania, along with other countries that are friends of Ukraine, to create an alliance within the European Union to promote tougher sanctions against Russia.

"Denys Shmyhal called on Lithuania, together with other countries that are friends of Ukraine, to create an alliance within the EU to promote tougher sanctions against the aggressor," the government's press service said after Shmyhal's meeting with Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

In particular, he announced the following important steps to stop the war: the introduction of a trade, economic and transport embargo against Russia, especially on oil, gas, metals and minerals; freezing the accounts of all Russian and Belarusian banks and large Russian and Belarusian companies; disconnection of all Russian banks from SWIFT, primarily Sberbank; depriving Russia of the ability to use GPS during the war; prevent Russia from using cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and close other loopholes that the Russians are trying to exploit; expansion of sanctions against Russian oligarchs who continue to finance the war against Ukraine.

"In parallel with this, we ask that Ukraine be provided with air and ground defense systems, including aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, anti-ship weapons," Shmyhal said.

In turn, Šimonytė said that all the atrocities committed by the Russian army in Ukraine must be carefully documented.

"Everyone who was involved in these crimes must answer in an international court," the Prime Minister of Lithuania said.