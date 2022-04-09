Govt legally fixes decision to terminate trade relations with Russia

The Cabinet of Ministers has legally confirmed the decision to terminate trade relations with the Russian Federation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"A very important decision was made. This is a legal confirmation of the actual termination of trade relations with the Russian Federation, which happened on February 24," Svyrydenko said on the national telethon on Saturday evening following the government meeting.

According to her, such a decision would annually block Russia's foreign exchange earnings by at least $6 billion.