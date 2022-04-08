Ukraine's inflation rose to 4.5% in March, up to 13.7% y-o-y

The rise of consumer prices in Ukraine in March 2022 accelerated to 4.5% from 1.6% in February, while 1.3% in January and 0.6% in December, the State Statistics Service has said on Friday.

In March 2021, inflation was 1.7%, so in annual terms, in March 2022, it rose to 13.7% from 10.7% in February and 10% in January, the service said.

Core inflation also jumped to 3.8% last month from 1% in February and 0.1% in January. Taking into account 1.7% in March 2021 in annual terms, it increased to 10.5% from 8.2% in February and 7.6% in January.

Since the beginning of 2022, for its first quarter, inflation has amounted to 7.6%, and the base of 4.9%, the State Statistics Service said.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), as its Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in an interview with Ekonomichna Pravda, estimated inflation in March at 2.1%, in annual terms at 11.1%, and the base of 8.5%, indicating that deviations from the pre-war forecast (respectively 9.2% and 8.2%) is moderate.