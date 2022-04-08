Economy

Ukraine receives EUR 120 mln grant from EU

The European Commission has provided Ukraine a grant of EUR 120 million within the framework of the general package of emergency financial assistance, the Finance Ministry of Ukraine said on Friday.

"The funds are on a non-repayable and irrevocable basis… will be transferred to the general fund of the state budget to finance the most urgent expenses of the state, including those related to ensuring guaranteed social protection of citizens, functioning of critical infrastructure, and the security sector," the ministry said.

The funds are provided in accordance with the financing agreement State and Resilience Building Contract signed by the parties on March 30, 2022.

"I am grateful to the European Union and the European Commission for the support of the Ukrainian people, in particular for the deep understanding of the situation in Ukraine and for the promptness in making decisions", Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said.

