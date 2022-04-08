Economy

09:33 08.04.2022

Govt to soon formalize decision to completely stop import, export operations with Russia – Shmyhal

1 min read
Govt to soon formalize decision to completely stop import, export operations with Russia – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the government will soon decide to completely stop import and export operations with Russia.

"Yesterday, during a meeting, we discussed with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the issue of Ukraine's imposition of an embargo on trade in goods from the Russian Federation. Ukraine has completely stopped import and export operations with the aggressor state since the beginning of the war. In the near future, we will consolidate this with government decisions so that everyone understands the irreversibility of terminating our relations with the aggressor state," Shmyhal said in his address on Thursday evening.

He also expressed gratitude for the new package of sanctions introduced by the United States, UK, Canada and Australia.

"The adopted and proposed sanctions are strong, but not enough. Ukraine expects the world to introduce a powerful oil embargo," the prime minister said.


 

