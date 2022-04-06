UK to end all imports of Russian coal, oil by end of 2022 - Foreign Office

The United Kingdom will end all imports of Russian coal and oil by the end of 2022, and will end imports of gas as soon as possible, the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

"By the end of 2022, the UK will end all dependency on Russian coal and oil, and end imports of gas as soon as possible thereafter," the statement said.

From next week, the UK will ban the export of key oil refining equipment and catalysts, "degrading Russia's ability to produce and export oil," it also said.