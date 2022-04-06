Ukraine launches DO NOT sponsor murder international information campaign to boycott russian and belarusian goods and companies

Economy

Ukrainian government institutions have launched an international information campaign DO NOT sponsor murder to help businesses boycott russian and belarusian goods and services, reported Office of Entrepreneurship and Export Development in an official press release on Wednesday

The main idea of ​​the project is:

  • to convey to foreign business the importance of boycotting russian and belarusian goods and services;
  • to contribute to the rapid and large-scale decline of the aggressor countries' economies;
  • to replace russian and belarusian goods and services with goods and services of countries that oppose the war in Ukraine, or in support of Ukraine's economy - with Ukrainian ones.

How can a foreign business join the campaign? 

  • Refuse further cooperation with russian and belarusian counterparts.
  • Remove russian and belarusian goods from store shelves.
  • Replace russian and belarusian partners with partners of countries that oppose the war in Ukraine, or in support of Ukraine's economy — with Ukrainian ones. You can apply to find partners in Ukraine here https://imp.export.gov.ua/buy_ukrainian.
  • Put one of the ticker options on the company's website:

“We support the boycott of russian and belarusian products. Glory to Ukraine!»

“Support Ukrainians. Boycott russian and belarusian products»

  • Use other DO NOT sponsor murder visuals on the company's social media

The initiators of the international information campaign DO NOT sponsor murder are the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the Ukrainian State Institution “Entrepreneurship and Export Promotion Office”, the national project for entrepreneurship and export development Diia.Business, the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

 

