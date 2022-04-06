EU ambassadors approve allocation of EUR3.5 bln for EU states supporting Ukrainian refugees

The ambassadors of the European Union have approved the access of the member states to funding in the amount of EUR3.5 billion to help Ukrainians who are fleeing the war unleashed by Russia.

"EU ambassadors endorsed a proposal giving member states immediate access to an additional EUR3.5 billion in funding, as well as facilitating the provision of basic needs and support for refugees from Ukraine. The money will be paid out this year under REACT-EU (Recovery Assistance for Cohesion and the Territories of Europe), one of the largest post-pandemic recovery programs aimed at reinforcing cohesion policy funds and the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD)," the report says.

"Member states with higher numbers of arrivals, as either transit countries or countries of final destination, will receive a larger share. The proposal makes it possible to alleviate the pressure on the public budgets of member states, so that they can deal with the inflow of refugees from Ukraine. To this end, the pre-financing from the 2021 tranche of REACT-EU will be increased from 11% to 15% for all member states, and from 11% to 45% for those EU countries where the inflow of refugees from Ukraine amounted to over 1% of their populations at the end of the first month following the Russian invasion," it reads.

"The countries which will receive 45% pre-financing are Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, which share a border with Ukraine, as well as Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia and Lithuania, which had accommodated a number of displaced persons equivalent to over 1% of their populations by March 23, 2022," according to the document.