21:01 05.04.2022

Application for assistance to displaced persons under UNICEF program can be submitted through Diia

Application for assistance to displaced persons under UNICEF program can be submitted through Diia

An application for assistance to displaced persons under the UNICEF program can be submitted through Diia, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"For those who officially became a migrant, the state will pay UAH 2,000 monthly for an adult and UAH 3,000 for a child. International organizations, in particular UNICEF, are also joining government initiatives to support displaced persons," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, the organization will help the most vulnerable categories of the population and will additionally pay money to people.

In particular, large families with small children, families with children with disabilities will receive UAH 2,200 for each member of such a family.

"We are working to ensure that an application for assistance from UNICEF can be submitted through Diia," he added.

