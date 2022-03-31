Economy

19:42 31.03.2022

Since start of war, 67 ambulances come under fire – Health Ministry

Since the beginning of the war, 67 Ukrainian ambulances have come under fire, the Ministry of Health reports.

"For more than a month of the war, 67 ambulances became a target for the enemy and came under fire," Deputy Health Minister Oleksiy Yaremenko said.

The Ministry of Health also reports that Ukraine received from France 21 ambulances of Fiat, Renault and Citroën brands, which were purchased at the expense of French communities.

Currently, humanitarian ambulances are already being sent to the regions where active hostilities continue. In the coming days, the vehicles will start working in emergency medical centers near the front line.

As reported, on the eve 18 ambulances from international partners were delivered to Kharkiv region. In addition, 50 military ambulances were transferred for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

