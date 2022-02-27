Finance Minister: We have decided to issue war bonds, possibility of attracting foreign investors being considered

Finance Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko announced the issue of military bonds of Ukraine, the first auction will take place in the near future, possibly with the participation of international investors.

"We have decided to issue military bonds, we will hold the first auction in the near future. We are working on the issue so that our international investors can be involved in this auction," Marchenko said at a meeting of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy on Sunday.

"That is, it should be not only an internal auction, but with the involvement of international investors," he said.