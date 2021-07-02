Director of NBU credit support department Novakovsky resigns following his colleagues

Director of the Credit Support Department of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Oleh Novakovsky, who is responsible, in particular, for refinancing, has resigned following the heads of the Licensing and Financial Stability Department.

"Today I finish my job at the NBU. [...] I was glad [...] to work in an organization that proved that a state institution in Ukraine can be modern, progressive, effective and committed to values. Which, unfortunately, demonstrated that the supposedly forgotten 'soviet' practices can be resumed in less than a year," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday, July 1.

Reportedly, the heads of the licensing department have resigned due to the replacement of collegiality with directive decision making.

In particular, applications for dismissal were submitted by director of the department Oleksandr Bevz, deputy director Kateryna Zhebanova, head of the banking and credit unions licensing department Dmytro Tkachuk and his deputy Bohdan Ilchenko, head of the insurance companies licensing department Dmytro Smal, head of the department Vadym Romaniuk, who is responsible for financial companies and payment systems, Deputy Head of the Expert and Analytical Department Daria Dashkevych and the main experts of this department Yevhen Vorobiov and Stefan Jenkov.

Following them, director of the NBU financial stability department Vitaliy Vavryschuk and head of the real sector risk analysis department of the corresponding department Artem Kliuka resigned as well.