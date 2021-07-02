Economy

12:31 02.07.2021

Director of NBU credit support department Novakovsky resigns following his colleagues

2 min read
Director of NBU credit support department Novakovsky resigns following his colleagues

Director of the Credit Support Department of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Oleh Novakovsky, who is responsible, in particular, for refinancing, has resigned following the heads of the Licensing and Financial Stability Department.

"Today I finish my job at the NBU. [...] I was glad [...] to work in an organization that proved that a state institution in Ukraine can be modern, progressive, effective and committed to values. Which, unfortunately, demonstrated that the supposedly forgotten 'soviet' practices can be resumed in less than a year," he wrote on Facebook on Thursday, July 1.

Reportedly, the heads of the licensing department have resigned due to the replacement of collegiality with directive decision making.

In particular, applications for dismissal were submitted by director of the department Oleksandr Bevz, deputy director Kateryna Zhebanova, head of the banking and credit unions licensing department Dmytro Tkachuk and his deputy Bohdan Ilchenko, head of the insurance companies licensing department Dmytro Smal, head of the department Vadym Romaniuk, who is responsible for financial companies and payment systems, Deputy Head of the Expert and Analytical Department Daria Dashkevych and the main experts of this department Yevhen Vorobiov and Stefan Jenkov.

Following them, director of the NBU financial stability department Vitaliy Vavryschuk and head of the real sector risk analysis department of the corresponding department Artem Kliuka resigned as well.

Tags: #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:58 29.06.2021
Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

Keeping NBU refinancing rate at 7.5% supported by 7 out of 10 NBU committee members, 3 vote for raising it to 8%

18:51 19.05.2021
NBU memo on interchanging rates not to reduce acquiring for retailers – Retail Association

NBU memo on interchanging rates not to reduce acquiring for retailers – Retail Association

12:30 18.05.2021
Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

Visa, Mastercard ask AMCU to agree interchange reduction to 1.2% from July-2021, to 0.9% from July-2023

18:30 20.04.2021
NBU sends UAH 24.4 bln of profit to state budget

NBU sends UAH 24.4 bln of profit to state budget

15:52 19.04.2021
NBU to keep account of central counterparty in hryvnia – NBU governor

NBU to keep account of central counterparty in hryvnia – NBU governor

11:06 19.04.2021
NBU to finalize bill on improving corporate governance in banks – NBU governor

NBU to finalize bill on improving corporate governance in banks – NBU governor

18:48 15.04.2021
Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

17:45 15.04.2021
Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

14:49 15.04.2021
NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

14:14 15.04.2021
NBU raises key policy rate to 7.5%

NBU raises key policy rate to 7.5%

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine receives $350 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in June up to UAH 18.5 bln, since year start to UAH 49.8 bln – Finance Ministry

Motor Sich in June signs contracts to supply four engines for Antonov, 14 for Turkish Aerospace Industries

Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

LATEST

Ukraine receives $350 mln from World Bank – Finance Ministry

Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in June up to UAH 18.5 bln, since year start to UAH 49.8 bln – Finance Ministry

Motor Sich in June signs contracts to supply four engines for Antonov, 14 for Turkish Aerospace Industries

Law on land market in Ukraine comes into force

Economic risks of Nord Stream 2 completion to be discussed during Zelensky's visit to Germany - Klimkin

Agriculture Ministry looking for irrigation companies abroad for reconstruction of irrigation systems in south of Ukraine

Stepanyan replaces Ljungman as IMF Resident Representative for Ukraine

Rada adopts at final reading 'bank' bill necessary for IMF program

Execution of court decisions on RES generation claims against Guaranteed Buyer may lead to system collapse – company head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD