Economy

15:52 19.04.2021

NBU to keep account of central counterparty in hryvnia – NBU governor

2 min read
NBU to keep account of central counterparty in hryvnia – NBU governor

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) will do what is necessary within its mandate to develop commodity exchange spot and futures markets and is now implementing a model according to which the NBU will keep an account of the central counterparty in hryvnia through which settlements will be made, NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"This model of settlements, which in international practice is called 'settlements in central bank money,' is used all over the world and is considered an example of the application of best practices," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Commenting on the recent change in the composition of the second financial regulator in the market – the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the NBU governor announced work on joint projects both within the framework of the general strategy for the development of the financial sector until 2025 and in the direction of new initiatives.

"We intend to demonstrate a high level of such interaction and, in synergy, achieve visible results in the development of capital markets. This applies to infrastructure, and the introduction of new and improvement of existing products and services, as well as attracting a wide range of investors to capital markets," Shevchenko said.

He added that these components are equally important and do not work separately, as all projects must be coordinated with each other.

As reported, in October 2013, a new law on the depository system came into force, which provides for the separation of the settlement and clearing function and depository accounting, previously combined by a commercial depository – All-Ukrainian Securities Depository – and its competitor, state-controlled National Depository of Ukraine. The law provided for the creation of a single Central Securities Depository based on the National Depository of Ukraine, while the Settlement Center was created on the basis of the All-Ukrainian Securities Depository. The NBU share in the Settlement Center is 77.7897%, and in the National Depository of Ukraine – 25% of the shares.

Tags: #nbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:06 19.04.2021
NBU to finalize bill on improving corporate governance in banks – NBU governor

NBU to finalize bill on improving corporate governance in banks – NBU governor

18:48 15.04.2021
Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

Business expects slowdown in inflation, weakening of hryvnia devaluation - NBU poll

17:45 15.04.2021
Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

14:49 15.04.2021
NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

14:14 15.04.2021
NBU raises key policy rate to 7.5%

NBU raises key policy rate to 7.5%

11:24 07.04.2021
Ukraine may receive over $2.7 bln from IMF as part of additional SDR issue – NBU governor

Ukraine may receive over $2.7 bln from IMF as part of additional SDR issue – NBU governor

10:19 07.04.2021
NBU adheres to strategy of minimizing participation in FX market

NBU adheres to strategy of minimizing participation in FX market

09:46 07.04.2021
Ukraine can count on two IMF tranches – NBU governor

Ukraine can count on two IMF tranches – NBU governor

09:42 06.04.2021
Non-banking financial market shows growth, most segments post profit in 2020 - NBU

Non-banking financial market shows growth, most segments post profit in 2020 - NBU

16:23 03.04.2021
NBU governor confirms priority of protecting nationalization of PrivatBank, return of funds from bankrupt banks

NBU governor confirms priority of protecting nationalization of PrivatBank, return of funds from bankrupt banks

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

Rada adopts law on certification of Ukrenergo

Low rate of vaccination creates additional risk of economic losses – NBU

NBU lowers current account deficit forecast to 0.8% of GDP in 2021, 3.6% of GDP in 2022

NBU raises key policy rate to 7.5%

LATEST

Gazprom buys all offered extra transit capacities via Ukraine for May, a little over April volume

British Ambassador, Environment Minister Abramovsky discuss Ukraine's plans to develop 'green' economy

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

EBRD provides $65 mln loan in hryvna-equivalent to support Datagroup-Volia merger

Net absorption in Kyiv's warehouse real estate market amounts to 84,000 sq m by late 2020 – CBRE Ukraine

EBRD to issue EUR 10 mln loan to ERU Trading for development of activities

Ferrexpo offers final dividends for 2020 at $ 0.132 per share versus $ 0.03 for 2019

Nord Stream 2 is issue of war, not business - Zelensky

Rada adopts law on certification of Ukrenergo

Over 80% of apartment demand in Kyiv accounts for primary market – study

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD