New investor announced opening of shopping and entertainment center “Respublika” by the end of the year

Head of the Supervisory Board of Cascade Investment Fund Anatoliy Shakhnovsky confirmed that the fund is investing in shopping and entertainment center Respublika Park. According to him, the facility should be completed and commissioned by the end of this year.

“We have acquired all the rights and are already actively investing in the completion of the shopping and entertainment center. We believe that due to the new concept this project will be successful. It will be the largest shopping center in Ukraine with a total area of more than 300,000 m2, more than 500 shops, amusement park with latest technologies, about 50 restaurants, cinemas”, - said Anatoliy Shakhnovsky.

He also added that they plan to open shopping and entertainment center by the end of 2021.

“If there are no force majeure because of pandemic, the facility will be commissioned in May this year, and opened to visitors in the 4th quarter of this year. As I said, with a new concept, as well as rebranding to Respublika Park”, - pointed Shakhnovsky.

Anatoliy Shakhnovsky was appointed COO of the Respublika Park project.

Respublika Park is one of the largest shopping and entertainment centers in Kiev, the construction of which began in 2012 and was suspended in 2015. The owner of Cascade Investment Fund is Vitaliy Khomutynnik.