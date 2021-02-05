JSC “Ukreximbank” sells "Semiconductor Plant": Ukraine’s largest production of materials for solar batteries

Prozorro.Sale electronic auction shows that Semiconductor Plant property complex located in Zaporizhia put up for sale. The company is the largest project in Ukraine for production of materials for electronics and solar energy based on silicon components.

The program of the enterprise comprehensive modernization began in 2008 and was fully completed within three years. Modern equipment was installed at the plant and a high environmental safety technological cycle was created. The main activities are the production of trichlorosilane, polycrystalline and monocrystalline silicon. The scope of application of these materials is the manufacture of solar panels, power electronics, components for electrical appliances and other high-tech equipment.

At present, the manufacturing process at the Semiconductor Plant has been suspended and remains in proper technical condition. Its restoration will require investment, the amount of which will depend on the long-term plans of the investor. The world market of the enterprise profile products in previous years was characterized by volatility and lower prices due to overproduction.

At the same time, the strengthening of measures taken to combat global climate change and the development of the potential of solar PV-electricity will lead to a further need for silicon components for the production of appropriate equipment. The pledged property is sold through selling two lots with a deadline for submission of price proposals until February 17, 2021.

Lot 1 consists of the plant buildings and structures. The initial cost is UAH 170,851,929.00 VAT not included.

Lot 2 includes a large list of movable property, including machinery and equipment, tools, instruments, inventory, capital investments, low-value non-current tangible assets, wheeled vehicles, objects of unfinished capital construction, modernization works. The initial cost is UAH 320,293,707.73 VAT not included.

Objects that are the subject of collateral and mortgage are sold as part of the bankruptcy proceedings of PJSC "Semiconductor Plant" to ensure the fulfillment of loan obligations to JSC “Ukreximbank”.